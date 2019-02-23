You are here:
Manohar Parrikar taken to Goa hospital for endoscopy, official statement says his health is stable

India Press Trust of India Feb 23, 2019 23:26:56 IST

Panaji: Ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Saturday night, a statement said.

File image of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. News18

"Honourable Chief Minister taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy. His health condition continues to be stable," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in the statement.

Parrikar, 63, would be kept under observation for around 48 hours, the CMO added.

A strong police force has been deployed outside the GMCH.

Parrikar, diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment, has been ailing for the last one year. He underwent treatment at a US hospital and also at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, senior Goa minister Vijai Sardesai, who met the chief minister at his residence, denied reports that Parrikar had been put on life support.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 23:26:56 IST

