You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Manohar Parrikar sends BJP workers video message from US, says he'll return to Goa in few weeks

India PTI May 13, 2018 20:10:54 IST

Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, through a video message, said that he would return to his home state in the "next few weeks" from the US, where he has been undergoing medical treatment since March.

File image of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Reuters

File image of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Reuters

The video message was played at a BJP workers' meeting that was addressed by party president Amit Shah.

"I am not there among you all for the last two months as I am undergoing treatment. I will be back in Goa in the next few weeks", the chief minister said in the pre-recorded video message.

He said he could not attend the party workers' meeting because of his ill health. Parrikar exhorted the cadres to get ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said the country needed Narendra Modi as prime minister again.

Parrikar (62) is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US, where he was admitted in the first week of March after being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The Congress has demanded the appointment of a "full-time" chief minister for the coastal state in Parrikar's absence.

In the absence of the chief minister, a three-member advisory committee, comprising cabinet ministers, is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the government.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 20:10 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores