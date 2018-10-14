Manohar Parrikar returns to Goa: Union minister Shripad Naik says he should have stayed at AIIMS, completed treatment

Panaji: Ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar should have stayed back at the AIIMS in New Delhi and nursed himself back to health instead of returning to the coastal state, a Minister said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media ahead of Parrikar's arrival in Goa, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said, "I have got the news. I still cannot believe it. I met him day before yesterday (Friday). His health has improved over last 15 days but I feel he should stay there for a few days more".

Naik also said that it was imperative that Parrikar takes adequate rest as part of his healing process after being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer. "After he returns, I will meet and speak to him. He must have returned (to Goa) because the last chemotherapy must have been administered. He can take future treatment in Goa."

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last month. The former defence minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.

On Friday, Parrikar also held a meeting of his Cabinet ministers and senior BJP state executive committee members at AIIMS. The Opposition Congress has been demanding Parrikar's resignation on account of his prolonged illness and absence from office.