Manohar Parrikar launches new app-based taxi service in Goa amid protests by yellow-and-black cab drivers

India Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 23:48:37 IST

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar Tuesday flagged off the Goa Tourism Development Corporation's app-based taxi service here.

File image of Manohar Parrikar. PTI

During the launch function, Parrikar said the app-based taxi service, called "GoaMiles", would ensure that commuters are not cheated and at the same time would increase the earnings of taxi drivers by "two to three" times.

Ajgaonkar said that the GoaMiles service would help bring about transparency in fares for the customers.

The launch was, however, marred by protests from drivers of yellow-and-black taxi cabs who claimed that the government had not taken them into confidence before launching the service.

They protested at the airport in Dabolim and opposed the opening of a customer counter for the service there. The protesters were finally cleared from the site by the police.

"Running a taxi counter at the airport in the garb of an app-based service is illegal and we will oppose it," said United Taximen Association President Sanjay Naik.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 23:48 PM

