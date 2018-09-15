Independent allies, too, oppose handing over charge to one person in absence of Parrikar

Independent legislator and State Civil Supplies Minister Govind Gawade has opposed handing over the charge to seniormost minister when Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is away for treatment.

“Question does not arise of giving charge to senior minister. What is important is his capability to handle the charge,” Gawade said. Gawade said that MGP has a right to demand anything but they should also check their past history. MGP in the past had former government with Congress.

Input from Rupesh Samant/101Reporters