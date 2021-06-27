Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi urges people to shed vaccine hesitancy, not believe in rumours

Modi also hailed Milkha Singh's contribution to Indian sports and said he will always cherish his interactions with the athlete

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday urged people to shed vaccine hesitancy and not fall prey to rumors about COVID-19 vaccines. The prime minister also remembered legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who recently passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19 and spoke about Indian athletes participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Here are the key highlights from the prime minister's address: