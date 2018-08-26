Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi says nation stands with flood-hit Kerala, terms Monsoon Session of Parliament 'productive'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the 47th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat and assured the people of flood-hit Kerala that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

He also hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured in Kerala and expressed confidence that the state will recover soon. The prime minister also lauded the forces for their relief work in the flood-hit state and made a special mention of the NDRF. The prime minister also said that natural calamities present glimpses of humanity while adding that people of all age groups and from all walks of life came out to mitigate the suffering of Kerala.

PM @narendramodi appreciates our forces and various teams that are working towards relief work in Kerala. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ZIRF0LHmQi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 26, 2018

Modi also wished the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and said that the country would soon celebrate Janmashtami. He also expressed greetings on Sanskrit Divas and said that the language is deeply connected with the Indian culture.

Talking about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on 16 August, Modi said that he brought in a very distinctive and positive change in India's political culture. One of the changes he mentioned was that the anti-defection law was made stricter. It was also decided under Vajpayee's tenure that the size of council of ministers will be fixed to 15 percent of the size of state Assemblies.

The prime minister also mentioned the recently-concluded Monsoon Session of the Parliament and congratulated the parliamentarians for a productive session. "This was a session devoted to social justice and youth welfare," he added. He said that the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 118 percent while that of Rajya Sabha was 74 percent. The Lower House of Parliament passed 21 legislations while the Upper House passed 14.

We witnessed a productive monsoon session, for which I congratulate MP colleagues. This was a session devoted to social justice and youth welfare: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/zQczwLtkoW — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 26, 2018

The prime minister also said that while the Triple Talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha it could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. Modi, however, assured Muslim women that the entire nation stands with them and will ensure they get justice.

He also said that the debate on the issue of 'One Nation One Poll' is gaining momentum. "A discussion in the country is gaining momentum for having simultaneous polls in states and Centre. People are sharing their views for and against. It is a good sign for healthy democracy," the prime minister added.

Modi also talked about the 2018 Asian Games and congratulated all players who have won a medal for India.