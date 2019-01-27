Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami, urges youth to register to vote in Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the first edition of Mann ki Baat of this year, on Sunday paid tribute to late Shivakumar Swami, the pontiff of Sree Siddaganga Matha who recently passed away after a prolonged illness in Karnataka's Tumkur, saying that he had dedicated his entire life to social service, working for the social and educational welfare of scores of people.

While addressing the public on his monthly radio programme, the prime minister said: "Shivakumar Swamiji was a true follower of Lord Basaveshwar's tenet 'Kayakave Kailash'. During his life spanning 111 years, he strove tirelessly towards social, educational and economic upliftment of thousands of people."

"I have had fortunate opportunity to be blessed by Swamiji, many a time. In 2007, on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Sri Sri Sri Shivakumar Swamiji, our former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had paid a visit to Tumukur," he added.

Modi also urged the young generation to register themselves as a voter as the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner. In his podcast, the he stated, "This year, our country will hold another Lok Sabha election. This is the first time ever that young persons born in the 21st Century can exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. I urge the young generation to register themselves as voters if they are eligible."

The prime minister also lauded the Election Commission of India for conducting massive elections in India and making efforts to strengthen India's democracy.

