Manish Sisodia says political support to big private schools help them evade CBI probe

New Delhi: Days after the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Ryan International School in Gurugram, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that political support to the big private schools helped them in evading CBI probe in such cases.

Recalling the death of six-year-old Devansh Kacrora at Delhi's Ryan International School on 30 January, 2016, he said that he had then asked for a CBI probe in the case but to no avail.

"I had then asked for a CBI probe in the matter but I do not know why it was not conducted," said Sisodia, who holds charge of education, adding that may be it was because of "political support" to the school.

"Had the CBI probe in the matter been launched 1.5 years back, we would have probably stopped the recent death in Gurugram school," he claimed.

Sisodia added that because of political support, big private schools were able to hide many such incidents which occurred in their premises.

"Until big private schools are freed of the political patronage, they will continue to act according to their whims and fancies"" the Aam Aadmi Party leader told reporters.

A seven-year-old boy was found murdered on 8 September at Ryan International School in Bhondsi area on the Sohna Road in Haryana's Gurugram district.

On the same day police have arrested Ashok Kumar, a conductor of a school bus, for the murder.

Two senior officials of the Ryan International School here have also been arrested in connection with the murder of the Class 2 student in the school premises last week that sparked massive public outrage.