Manish Sisodia says Delhi govt will take two months to implement scheme on free metro, bus travel for women

New Delhi: Women in Delhi will have to wait for at least two more months before they can avail free rides in metro, DTC buses and cluster buses, under the new proposal rolled out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which aims to provide free travel to women in the city.

"If women and children feel safe while travelling, then to arrange money for the same is the responsibility of the government and we will do it. If the government is spending the taxpayers' money on the safety of women, I do not know what problem BJP has with it," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"It will take two months to implement it," said Sisodia.

Sisodia on Tuesday took a ride on DTC bus to get feedback from commuters about the Delhi government's ambitious plan to provide free rides to women.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP dispensation in Delhi on Monday announced free ride for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains aimed at providing a safe travel experience to them.