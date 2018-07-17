Football world cup 2018

Manish Sisodia says Delhi Assembly's Monsoon Session to take place from 6 to 10 August

India Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 20:22:45 IST

New Delhi: The AAP government decided to convene a five-day Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly starting 6 August.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia

File image of Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia. PTI

"The Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly will take place from 6 August to 10 August," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

During the five-day session, BJP legislators are likely to attack the AAP dispensation over waterlogging in the national capital.

Both the AAP and BJP MLAs are expected to corner each other over the Supreme Court verdict on power tussle between the Lt Governor and the Delhi government.

 


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 20:22 PM

