Manipur women paraded naked on camera: All four accused remanded to 11-day police custody

All the four accused, who were allegedly part of a mob that paraded two Kuki women naked in Manipur on 4 May, were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday.

The arrests were made on Thursday, a day after the horrific 26-second video on the incident surfaced on 19 July.

Police said the first arrested person was seen prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village of Kangpokpi district in the video.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who had served in the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment and even fought in the Kargil War.

The FIR filed in this case, revealed the tale of mayhem which occurred before the abduction and shameful behaviour with tribal women, a video of which has now formed the basis of raids and arrests of people connected with the incident, PTI reported.

The FIR said that one person was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on 4 May before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others.

More than 160 people have been killed, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on 3 May, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against Manipur High Court’s direction to the state government to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.