Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

In response to the widely shared video of their trauma, the women who were paraded naked and subjected to sexual abuse in Manipur have filed a fresh plea in Supreme Court.

In addition to their request for identity protection, the survivors reportedly submitted a supplementary application in conjunction with the FIR regarding the sexual assault incident that occurred on 4 May, according to an India Today report.

The development comes as the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led bench is set to peruse the reply of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, added the report.

The apex court will also hear the Centre’s request to transfer the case to a different state.

Last week, the government had informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has now formally taken over the case and lodged an FIR.

The MHA, in an affidavit filed through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial in the case outside Manipur for its conclusion in a time-bound manner.

The sexual assault of the two women came to light on June 19 after a video of the incident went viral online.

Police had registered a case of abduction, gangrape and murder at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district and seven people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on 3 May , after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

With inputs from agencies