Manipur Violence: Centre holds talks with Meitei, Kuki groups
A big breakthrough was achieved in the case in which two women were paraded naked and molested by a mob. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the nation
Even as the situation in Manipur limps back to normal, the Centre held several rounds of talks with members of Kuki and Meitei communities in order to resolve the impasse.
According to government officials, six rounds of talks have been held with each community.
Meanwhile, a big breakthrough was achieved in the case in which two women were paraded naked and molested by a mob. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.
“The mobile phone from which Manipur women viral video was shot has been recovered and the person who shot the video is arrested,” a government official was quoted as saying by ANI.
“The law and order situation is relatively better in Manipur, however, not normal. Nearly 35,000 security personnel are on the ground; no shortage of medicine and daily supplies; prices of food and essential supplies are under control. A large number of government staff are returning to work and schools also resuming,” the official added.
(With agency inputs)
