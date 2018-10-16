Manipur University row: Eight students, six teachers released; chief minister says 'normalcy will be restored' in varsity

Imphal: Six teachers and eight students of the Manipur University were released Tuesday after a case against them was closed by a local court following the request of police.

Imphal West Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) L Tonsing ordered immediate release of the 14 persons who were in judicial custody.

They were arrested in a midnight raid on 21 September after an FIR was lodged on a complaint by then acting V-C Prof Yugindro Singh, who had charged them with illegal confinement, attempt to murder, kidnapping amid other charges.

Altogether 89 students and six teachers were taken into custody from the university hostel and residential quarters in Imphal early on 21 September following an agitation the day before. However, most of the students were released later.

The investigation officer prayed for closing the case on the ground of insufficiency of evidences and the CJM accepted the request.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday morning announced that all the teachers and students would be released later in the day and "normalcy will be restored" in the university.

"The move followed an agreement reached by the government with the student bodies," he said.

Governor Najma Heptulla expressed her happiness at the release of the students and teachers and said this was a "step forward to restore normalcy" in the state.

She also congratulated high court-appointed administrator Jarnail Singh, who has been handed over the responsibility of discharging the duties of Manipur University.

The university has been on the boil for several months. After a 85-day strike by students, it had opened on 23 August. The agitators had been demanding removal of then V-C AP Pandey for alleged administrative and financial lapses.

President Ram Nath Kovind had placed Pandey under suspension in September as an enquiry was underway into the allegations of irregularities against him.

Yugindro Singh was appointed as the acting V-C soon after the suspension of Pandey.

The Manipur High Court had on 11 October suspended Yugindro Singh and appointed former state chief secretary Jarnail Singh as the university's administrator.