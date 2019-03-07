You are here:
Manipur Police arrests two PLA militants in Imphal East district's Hatta area; case registered

India Press Trust of India Mar 07, 2019 22:19:51 IST

Imphal: Two cadres of the proscribed militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested by security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said Thursday.

A team of Manipur police commandoes, while conducting frisking and checking at Hatta area in Imphal East district on Wednesday, arrested the two PLA cadres, a press release issued by PRO Manipur police said.

A case has been registered at Porompat police station for further investigation, the release added.

