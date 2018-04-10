Manipur Muslim organisations call 32-hour strike to protest shifting of hospital, normal life disrupted

Imphal: A 32-hour general strike called by a Muslim body in Manipur on Tuesday disrupted normal life in the state, officials said.

The strike, called by the All Manipur Muslim Organisations Coordinating Committee (AMMOCC) from 6 am, was a complete success in the Muslim-dominated areas. No vehicular movement was allowed along Imphal-Ukhrul highway in Imphal east district as the people were protesting against the shifting of the hospital site from Sagolmang to Keirao.

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh said: "The government is evicting illegal encroachers at reserved forest areas near the Nomaiching mountain. The authority shall evict all encroachers irrespective of community. It is very deplorable that some persons are talking about communal politics. Encroachment in the reserved forest is illegal." He also appealed to the AMMOCC not to play communal politics.

Some people were injured during the protest. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moirang police station was injured in stone pelting by some Muslim youths at Kwakta in Bishnupur district.

Police fired several tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. One elderly woman was rushed to the hospital when she was hit by a tear gas canister.