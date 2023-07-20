Manipur incident has put 140 crore Indians to shame, culprits won't be spared, says PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

Speaking for the first time on the horrific video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the incident has put 140 crore Indians to shame and assured the nation that the accused will not be spared.

Addressing the reporters ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday, the Prime Minister said, “The incident of Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. I want to assure the people of India that the accused will not be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.” pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

In the video that has triggered massive condemnation and demands for action, two women were paraded naked by a mob, molested and dragged to a field, where they were allegedly gang-raped.

The incident took place on 4 May, a day after clashes broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe in Manipur over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

Expressing pain and anger, the Prime Minister said that the Manipur incident is shameful for any civilised society.

“I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states – especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country – rise above politics…,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi says, “My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states – especially for the security of women and take the… pic.twitter.com/SKLTtpAjuo — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

He also reached out to the MPs, urging them to let the House function and have fruitful discussions on Bills aimed at the development of the country.

“Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy…I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs…”

#WATCH | Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, “Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy…I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry… pic.twitter.com/t1nMM44WWm — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

He said the sharper the discussion the better outcome it generates in public interest.

“I believe that all the honourable Members of Parliament together will make maximum use of this session in public interest. Discussion plays a significant role; the sharper the discussion, the better the decisions are made that give far-reaching results in the public interest,” he added.

PM Modi also talked about significance of various bills including personal data protection bill.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had said on Wednesday that 31 bills are on the agenda of the government.

The monsoon session will continue till 11 August.

With inputs from agencies