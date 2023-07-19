Manipur Horror: 2 women paraded naked by mob, allegedly gang raped

A bone-chilling video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a mob of men in Manipur has surfaced on social media, triggering a massive outrage online.

The two women were gang raped in a field, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said.

The ITLF which represents the Kuki community said the incident happened in Kangpokpi district on 4 May.

On 3 May, violence broke out in Manipur after tribal groups protested against the Manipur High Court’s direction to the state government to consider granting ST status to the majority Meitei community.

The horrific video shows the men constantly molesting the helpless women, who can be seen crying and pleading with their captors.

“The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators’ decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media,” an ITLF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson in a statement demanded that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognizance of the offence and bring the culprits before the law.

Police looking for culprits

The Manipur Police said that they are making all efforts to arrest the culprits. The police have booked a case of abduction, gangrape and murder.

*All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked :* As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc 1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2023