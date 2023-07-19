Manipur Horror: 2 women paraded naked by mob, allegedly gang raped
A bone-chilling video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a mob of men in Manipur has surfaced on social media, triggering a massive outrage online.
The two women were gang raped in a field, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said.
The ITLF which represents the Kuki community said the incident happened in Kangpokpi district on 4 May.
On 3 May, violence broke out in Manipur after tribal groups protested against the Manipur High Court’s direction to the state government to consider granting ST status to the majority Meitei community.
The horrific video shows the men constantly molesting the helpless women, who can be seen crying and pleading with their captors.
“The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators’ decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media,” an ITLF spokesperson said.
The spokesperson in a statement demanded that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognizance of the offence and bring the culprits before the law.
Police looking for culprits
The Manipur Police said that they are making all efforts to arrest the culprits. The police have booked a case of abduction, gangrape and murder.
*All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked :*
As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc
Over 150 people have been killed since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May.
Meanwhile, leaders across party lines have called for action against the perpetrators.
Calling the incident downright inhuman, Women and child development minister Smriti Irani said that she spoke with Manipur CM N Biren Singh who informed her that ” assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”
The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.
AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that such an incident has no place in Indian society.
मणिपुर की वारदात बेहद शर्मनाक और निंदनीय है। भारतीय समाज में इस तरह की घिनौनी हरकत बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती।
मणिपुर के हालात बेहद चिंताजनक बनते जा रहे हैं। मैं प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील करता हूँ कि वे मणिपुर के हालातों पर ध्यान दें। इस वारदात की वीडियो में दिख रहे दोषियों पर कड़ी…
The Congress said that Opposition parties’ newly-formed alliance “stands with Manipur.”
Earlier in the day, the Centre said that it was willing to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament.