Manipur Horror: 2 women paraded naked by mob, allegedly gang raped

The incident happened on 4 May- a day after violence broke out in the state after tribal groups protested against the Manipur High Court's direction to the state government to consider granting ST status to the majority Meitei community

FP Staff Last Updated:July 20, 2023 00:04:44 IST
A bone-chilling video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a mob of men in Manipur has surfaced on social media, triggering a massive outrage online.

The two women were gang raped in a field, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said.

The ITLF which represents the Kuki community said the incident happened in Kangpokpi district on 4 May.

On 3 May, violence broke out in Manipur after tribal groups protested against the Manipur High Court’s direction to the state government to consider granting ST status to the majority Meitei community.

The horrific video shows the men constantly molesting the helpless women, who can be seen crying and pleading with their captors.

“The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators’ decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media,” an ITLF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson in a statement demanded that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognizance of the offence and bring the culprits before the law.

Police looking for culprits

The Manipur Police said that they are making all efforts to arrest the culprits. The police have booked a case of abduction, gangrape and murder.

Over 150 people have been killed since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May.

Meanwhile, leaders across party lines have called for action against the perpetrators.

Calling the incident downright inhuman, Women and child development minister Smriti Irani said that she spoke with Manipur CM N Biren Singh who informed her that ” assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”

AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that such an incident has no place in Indian society.

The Congress said that Opposition parties’ newly-formed alliance “stands with Manipur.”

Earlier in the day, the Centre said that it was willing to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament.

Published on: July 19, 2023 22:34:15 IST