Manipur Governor visits relief camps, assures govt assistance to displaced people

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey went to the relief camps in Manipur on Saturday ahead of the visit by a 21-member delegation of the Opposition.

Uikey has urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit state.

She has also asked leaders from all parties to help pacify the situation in the state.

“People are asking when peace will be restored to the state. I make constant efforts to bring communities and stakeholders together in the interest of restoring peace to the state. We are also calling on all political parties to help us in this effort,” she said.

The governor interacted with displaced people in the relief camps where they described their ordeal to her.

“The government will provide compensation to people, to lost family members to the violence and also suffered loss of property. I will do everything possible to bring peace to Manipur and towards the welfare and well-being of the people, across communities,” she assured.

The twenty member MPs delegation having MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha includes K Suresh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.

“In the coming week, we want to keep before the Parliament what the concerns of people of Manipur….Those who used to talk about one India have created two sides in Manipur,” said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.