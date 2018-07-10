Manipur governor Najma Heptulla, Assam Rifles condemn IED attack near India-Myanmar border

Imphal: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has condemned the IED explosion that killed an Assam Rifles jawan and injured three others at a village near India-Myanmar border on Monday.

An Assam Rifles press release quoted the governor as saying that the incident will "negate the peaceful conducive environment" that she has been trying "so hard to create".

The banned Revolutionary People's Front has claimed responsibility for the blast, a press release issued by the outfit said.

The governor also conveyed her condolence to the members of the bereaved family.

The deceased, Subash Chandra, who was a resident of Khangbaok area in the state's Thoubal district, is survived by a wife and two children.

The Assam Rifles has also expressed condolence to the jawan's family.

In the press release, Assam Rifles said, the criminal and "meaningless act has once again demonstrated the utter lack of concern" towards the well being of the state.

It said the state government and administration led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been endeavouring to usher in an era of peace and prosperity, but the attack has left it otherwise.