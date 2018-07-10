Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Manipur governor Najma Heptulla, Assam Rifles condemn IED attack near India-Myanmar border

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 17:11:43 IST

Imphal: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has condemned the IED explosion that killed an Assam Rifles jawan and injured three others at a village near India-Myanmar border on Monday.

An Assam Rifles press release quoted the governor as saying that the incident will "negate the peaceful conducive environment" that she has been trying "so hard to create".

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The banned Revolutionary People's Front has claimed responsibility for the blast, a press release issued by the outfit said.

The governor also conveyed her condolence to the members of the bereaved family.

The deceased, Subash Chandra, who was a resident of Khangbaok area in the state's Thoubal district, is survived by a wife and two children.

The Assam Rifles has also expressed condolence to the jawan's family.

In the press release, Assam Rifles said, the criminal and "meaningless act has once again demonstrated the utter lack of concern" towards the well being of the state.

It said the state government and administration led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been endeavouring to usher in an era of peace and prosperity, but the attack has left it otherwise.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 17:11 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores