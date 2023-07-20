Manipur Gangrape Horror: First pictures of main accused seen sexually assaulting 2 Kuki women released

The first image of the main culprit in Manipur Kuki women sexual assault incident has surfaced in which he can be seen wearing a green t-shirt. The picture is a screengrab from the viral video that had sparked nationwide outrage since Wednesday.

In the picture, the man, identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei (32) , can be seen holding one of the two women as he was accompanied by a mob of 800-1,000 individuals.

After investigation of the viral video, Heradas was identified and soon arrested by Manipur police from Thoubal district.

Meitei is said to be a resident of Pechi Awang Leikai.

As per Manipur Police, all the suspects in incident of gangrape of two Kuki women on May 4 have been identified and “will be arrested by night (of 20 July)”.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Thursday said, “A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.”

The incident occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after ethnic violence broke out in the north-east state.

According to the FIR registered in the matter, three women, who were part of a group of five people abducted by a mob, were stripped naked before 800-1,000 individuals.

Armed with weapons like AK Rifles, SLR, INSAS, and .303 Rifles, the mob entered a village in the state and vandalised houses and properties along with looting shops.

Seeing the mob entering the village, these five locals — two men and three women — fled their house and ran towards the nearby forest. They were, however, abducted by a mob, nearly 2 km away from a police station.

As per the complaint, the mob first killed one man, and later forced three women to strip naked. A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, and her brother was killed when he tried to intervene. The women escaped afterwards.

The crime came to light almost after 77 days as the internet services in Manipur was suspended in order to avert the spread of rumours, and videos, photos and messages, which could have affected the law and order situation in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’, that was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

With inputs from agencies