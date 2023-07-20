Manipur: Four main accused arrested, say police after outrage over video of mob parading 2 Kuki women naked

Four main accused have been arrested so far in connection with the horrific video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of men in Manipur, the state police on Thursday.

Raids are continuing to nab all the other accused, the police added.

The men also allegedly gang raped one of the women and killed her brother when he tried to save his sister.

Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case : 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now. 1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 20, 2023

On Thursday morning, police arrested the main accused identified as 32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei. The video of the incident that happened on 4 May surfaced on social media on 19 July.

On 3 May, violence broke out in the state after tribal groups protested against the Manipur High Court’s direction to the state government to consider granting ST status to the majority Meitei community.

Over 150 people have been killed in the ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki and the Meitei communities since unrest broke out in May.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister said that those found guilty of the heinous act will be given death sentence.

“It is a crime against humanity and if found true, the state government will leave no stone unturned to nab the culprits and give them capital punishment. It is a heinous crime and I condemn it strongly,” Singh told CNN-News18.

