Manipur Class 12th Result 2019 declared: Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh top Manipur board HSE exam with 476 marks

Manipur Class 12th Result 2019 declared| The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur or COHSEM has declared the Manipur Board Class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) result 2019 today at 3 pm. The results have been made available on the official websites of the board -manipurcohsem.com and manresults.nic.in.

Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh both from Science stream have jointly topped the Manipur HSE exam with 476 marks. Oinam Barlin Meitei topped the Arts stream with 445 marks, while Gurumayum Roberto Sharma ranked first in the Commerce stream with 416 marks.

However, the overall pass percentage for 2019 Manipur Board Class 12 exams is not out yet.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage recorded was 68.81 percent with 28,020 students appearing for the state board’s Class 12 exam. While pass percentage of girls stood at 68 percent, the overall pass percentage for boys was 66 percent.

In 2018, Selina Keisham became the overall topper with 482 marks in the Manipur Board’s Class 12 examination. While Ningthoujam Radharani Devi from Arts secured the second rank with 449 marks as Sagar Acharya from Commerce stream secured the third spot with 431 marks.

Those candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exam this year can check their results on the websites by using the step-by-step procedure listed below.

Steps to check Manipur Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board: manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for ‘Higher Secondary Examination Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number and other details and hit ‘submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) was established in the year 1992 under the provisions of the Manipur Higher Secondary Act, 1992.

