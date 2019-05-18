Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check BSEM matric result if official website is down

Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the results of Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 Examination 2019 today (Friday, 18 May) on the official website manresults.nic.in.

This year, more than 35 thousand candidates have appeared for the BSEM Class 10 examination. Since a large a number of students will be trying to access the official website to check their results, it is possible that some students may face difficulty in accessing them. In that case, students can log on to alternative platforms to check their Class 12 scores.

A host of websites and portals will also be publishing the result tomorrow along with the official website manresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2019 can visit websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com to access Class 10 results if the official website is down.

How to check Manipur Class 10th result 2019 on Examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Manipur in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Manipur Board HSLC Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Manipur HSLC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Manipur Matric result on Indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit the website Indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Manipur in the list of the states or type the URL manipur.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter

Step 3: Look for the link which says Manipur Board HSLC Examination Result 2019.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your matric result

It may also be a good idea to keep your admit card handy in the days leading up to the declaration of the results.

BSEM had conducted Manipur Class 10 Board exams from 17 March to 4 April, 2019. More than 35 thousand candidates have appeared for the exam this year.

In 2018, a total of 37,351 students had appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2018, of which 73.18 percent cleared the Class 10 exam. Yaiphabi Mayengbam had topped the 2018 Class 10 board exam securing 95.5 percent marks.

The 2018 pass percentage was higher than the overall pass percentage recorded in the previous two years. The pass percentage in BSEM HSLC exams were 66.7 percent and 65.37 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

About Manipur Board:

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in 1972. At present, 786 high and higher secondary schools (226 government, 103 government-aided and 457 private) are affiliated to the Board for certification at end of secondary stage ie, Class 10. The Board conducts public examination at the end of Class 10 for the courses studied in Class 10 only

