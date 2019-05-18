Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 Declared: 74.69% students clear BSEM Class 10 exams; Thuobal, Kakching best-performing districts

Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 declared | The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 Examination 2019 today (Friday, 18 May) on the official website manresults.nic.in.

This year, more than 35 thousand candidates have appeared for the BSEM Class 10 examination. Of them, 74.69 percent students cleared the BSEM Class 10 Examination.

This year, boys have outperformed girls in the BSEM Class 10 Examination. While the pass percentage among boys is 78.93 percent, girls stand slightly lower at 76.54 percent.

Among Manipur districts, Thuobal and Kakching has the most pass percentage with 82.09 per cent. Ukhrul and Kamjong share the second spot with 78.02 percentage. They are followed by Churachandpur and Pherzwal with 75.78 percent pass percentage.

Students who appeared for the HSLC examination 2019 can check their scores, once the result is announced and uploaded on the official website.

BSEM had conducted Manipur Class 10 Board exams from 17 March to 4 April, 2019.

In 2018, a total of 37,351 students had appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2018, of which 73.18 percent cleared the Class 10 exam. Yaiphabi Mayengbam had topped the 2018 Class 10 board exam securing 95.5 percent marks.

The 2018 pass percentage was higher than the overall pass percentage recorded in the previous two years. The pass percentages in BSEM HSLC exams were 66.7 percent and 65.37 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

How to check Manipur Class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board — manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for 'High School Leaving Certificate Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like your roll number, birth date and hit 'submit'

Step 4: After submitting, your result will appear on the page

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Manipur Board:

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in 1972. At present, 786 high and higher secondary schools (226 government, 103 government-aided and 457 private) are affiliated to the Board for certification at end of secondary stage ie, Class 10. The Board conducts public examination at the end of Class 10 for the courses studied in Class 10 only.

