Manipur: Authorities withdraw curfew relaxations in Imphal following fresh clashes

Amid fresh incidents of violence in Manipur’s capital Imphal West district, the Office of District Magistrate withdrew a previous order that granted relaxation of curfew in the city. Instead, a total curfew has been imposed in the district with immediate effect.

On Thursday, Imphal West witnessed fresh bouts of violence during the wee hours after the Army and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired tear gas at a protest to disperse the crowd.

As many as 17 people were reportedly injured following the violence.

“Movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, and municipality,” the order read.

The total curfew which was relaxed from 05:00 am to 08:00 pm on August 3 in Imphal West District stands withdrawn. A total curfew is imposed in the district with immediate effect and restriction of movement of the general public outside their residences is enforced.

It added, “Press and electronic media, functioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to the airport shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew.”

Earlier today, the previously planned burial service for the 35 people who died in the ethnic strife in Manipur at Lamka town was postponed by five days, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said on Thursday.

“We had a marathon meeting last night till 4 in the morning due to a new development. The MHA requested us to delay the burial for 5 more days and that if we comply with that request we will be allowed to bury in the same location and the govt will legalize the land for the burial,” the tribal body said in a statement.

It, however, added that “If the MHA fails to give us this written assurance before the start of the program, we will continue the burial as planned. If the MHA gives us a written assurance of our demand, we will continue with the program but postpone the burial part.”