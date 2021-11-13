Manipur: Assam Rifles Commandant, his family members among those killed in terrorist ambush

The commanding officer has been identified as Colonel Viplav Tripathi, and his family were “returning from one of his Coy posts in Myanmar border' when the attack took place

A convoy of a Commanding Officer of the Assam Rifles unit has been ambushed by terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district as per multiple reports.

"Family members of the officer along with a quick reaction team were in the convoy. Casualties feared. Operations are still going on. Further details are awaited," sources in the Army ANI.

The commanding officer has been identified as Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was “returning from one of his Coy posts in Myanmar border" when the attack took place, reports News18. An official that among the dead three were from the Quick Response Team.

According to The Hindu, Col Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son along with four other soldiers killed in the ambush. Three injured in the incident were taken to Behiang Primary Health Centre

The incident took place near the Myanmar border in the Churachandpur district of Manipur around 10 am on Saturday.

Police sources told NDTV, intermittent firing is going on. This is the first time that civilians have died in an ambush in this remote area of the district.

Initial reports suggest that the Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army is suspected to be behind this attack although there is no confirmation on this yet.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh strongly condemned the ambush and said that such a cowardly act will not leave easily. He will do his best to book the culprits legally.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the "cowardly attack" and gave his condolences.

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also condemned the attack and offered her condolences.

I strongly condemn the dastardly attack by militants on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles in Manipur. It pains me to learn that we have lost five brave soldiers, including the CO & his family members. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation awaits justice! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 13, 2021

The Assam Rifles is a paramilitary force that operates under the Army's control and is India’s oldest paramilitary force dating back to 1835 when it was raised as a force called ‘Cachar Levy’. It is used mainly for counter-insurgency operations in the northeast.