‘Manipur a dumping ground for foreigners’: State Congress MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi to submit ground report on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill

New Delhi: A delegation of Congress leaders met the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and submitted a ground report on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

The delegation including Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Bhawar Jitender Singh, Manickam Tagore, Ranjit Mukherjee, and Mohammed Khan met Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to submit the report. "There is a consensus among the people of North East States across all religions and castes that Citizenship Amendment Bill should not be passed which is already in the governments' agenda for this winter session," a Congress leader told ANI.

A delegation of Congress MLAs from Manipur, headed by Ibobi Singh, also met Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

"All the MLAs from Manipur have come for two important issues to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Once this bill is passed, our apprehension is that those people who are not indigenous people, who are staying in Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan will start to enter Manipur because Manipur is the extreme border of the northeast border of Myanmar," Ibobi Singh told reporters.

Ibobi Singh added, "We fear that Manipur will become a dumping ground of foreigners. That is why we have met Sonia Gandhi, we have submitted a copy of these two bills."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.