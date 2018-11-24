Mandya accident: At least 25 killed after bus falls into canal in Karnataka; lone survivor jumped out of bus

At least 25 people, comprising mostly school students, were killed in Karnataka's Mandya town on Saturday after a bus they were travelling in fell into VC canal of the Cauvery river. Mandya is approximately 105 kilometres away from state capital Bengaluru.

Karnataka: At least 15 people died after the bus they were in, fell into VC canal near Mandya earlier today. The death toll is likely to rise. pic.twitter.com/1fFs4z7tOI — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

A boy who jumped out of the bus is the only survivor The Times of India reported. Police sources told the newspaper that he is the only person who can provide more details, but he is still in shock.

As per a report from News18, senior police officers and personnel from the fire department as well as emergency services officials have rushed to the spot. Citing a local report, the news agency reported that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is also in Mandya, is likely to visit the accident spot soon.

The chief minister has, meanwhile, asked the district commissioner and district in-charge minister CS Puttaraju to look into rescue operations, the report said.

The bus fell into the canal after the driver lost control, police sources told NDTV. Many passengers could not escape from the bus as it fell on its side and began sinking, trapping the doors on the floor of the canal.

Farmers working in nearby fields started rescue work immediately and used rope to try and save passengers. More details awaited.