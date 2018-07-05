Football world cup 2018

Mandsaur rape case: Eight-year-old victim shifted out of ICU; police yet to be allowed to record her statement

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 10:56:37 IST

Indore: Authorities at the government-run hospital in Indore where the eight-year-old victim of the 26 June Mandsaur gang rape case is undergoing treatment have not yet given police the permission to record her statement.

A candlelight march seeking justice in the Mandsaur case. Pallavi Rebbapragada/Firstpost

"The girl's health is improving. But she is yet to come out of the trauma. So far no permission has been granted to police to record her statement," said VS Pal, superintendent, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore.

A three-member committee of expert doctors would examine the girl and take decision in this regard, Pal added.

The girl was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Wednesday as her health has improved.

On 26 June, the girl was lured away by two men while she was waiting for her father outside her school.

Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24), the accused, allegedly raped the girl, slit her throat with a knife and left her to die.

Both were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 10:56 AM

