Mandsaur rape case: Both convicts shifted to Ujjain Central Jail, says prison official Sunil Sharma

The two men sentenced to death in the Mandsaur gang-rape case were shifted to Ujjain Central Jail on Thursday, an official said.

On 21 August, Additional District and Sessions Judge at Mandsaur, Nisha Gupta, awarded the death sentence to 20-year-old Irfan Mewati alias Bhaiyu and 24-year-old Asif Mewati, after convicting them of abducting and raping an eight-year-old girl.

District Jail's top official Sunil Sharma said both convicts were shifted to Ujjain Central Jail, about 150 kilometres from Mandsaur on Thursday morning. "There is a rule that the convicts who are awarded a sentence of 10 years or more or the death penalty must be lodged in a central jail," Sharma said.

An eight-year-old girl was abducted when she was waiting for her father outside her school in Mandsaur on 26 June and gang-raped. The rapists also tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The incident had led to state-wide outrage. After the pronouncement of judgement on Tuesday, Asif Mewati was slapped by an unidentified man while being taken out of the court.