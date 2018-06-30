Football world cup 2018

Mandsaur rape: BJP leader asks survivor's family to 'thank' him for meeting them; Congress demands CBI probe

India FP Staff Jun 30, 2018 19:53:26 IST

After the abduction and rape of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur on 26 June, BJP leaders who met the survivor's family on Saturday expected to be thanked for their visit.

Protests erupted over the abduction and rape of an 8-year-old girl in Mandsaur. PTI

As NDTV reports, when BJP leaders Sudhir Gupta and Sudarshan Gupta met the girl's parents at an Indore hospital where the girl is currently admitted, Sudarshan Gupta was heard telling the parents: "Mananiye saansad ji aaye hain aap se milne, dhanyawaad boliye (The respected legislator has come to meet you, say thank you)."

Congress leader Mayank Aggarwal lashed out at Gupta for this remark, saying, "The BJP should apologise by touching the couple's feet for failing to protect their daughter. They should be ashamed of failing to provide safety in the state."

According to ANI, Congress has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the crime. "It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur. Even today the investigation is not going in the right direction. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case. Women in my state don't feel safe," ANI quoted Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as saying.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also condemned the incident on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Bhopal on Friday that rapists were "burden on the earth" and do not deserve to live.

"Yeh darinde dharti par bojh hai. Yeh dharti par jeevit rahne ke layak nahi hai (These beasts are a burden on the earth. They do not deserve to live)," Chouhan told reporters at his residence.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and the accused, identified as Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20), was arrested late Wednesday night.

"On 26 June evening, when the minor was waiting for her family members outside her school in order to go home, Irfan abducted her. He took her to the bus stand area and allegedly raped her in the bushes near Laxman Darwaja," Mandsaur SP Manoj Kumar Singh had told reporters.

The accused even tried to kill her by slitting her throat using a knife, he had added. When her family members failed to find her at the school and neighbouring areas, they approached the police late that evening. After an intense search, she was found lying unconscious in the bushes near Laxman Darwaja, the officer had said.

"She was rushed to Mandsaur district hospital, where she was given initial treatment. She was then taken to Indore and her medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted," the SP had said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run MY Hospital in Indore, with the chief of paediatric surgery department, Dr Brajesh Lahoti, telling PTI that she was out of danger.

"A surgery was conducted and she is out of danger but in a state of shock. The wound is deep and would take time to heal," Dr Lahoti had said.

According to police, the accused, who worked as a labourer, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

There are a couple of criminal cases registered against him in the past.

One more person was on Friday arrested in connection with the crime. Asif (24) was held from Madarpura locality of the city, after Irfan named him as his accomplice in the heinous crime. Asif, a construction worker, admitted to raping the girl.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 19:53 PM

