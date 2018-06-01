Mandsaur farmers agitation latest updates: Farmers protesting diesel price rise in Barnala district of Punjab threw vegetables on the road in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday. Meanwhile, protests turned violent in Fatehabad, Haryana. Two youths have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in Fatehabad, said SSP Jagdeesh Kajla.
District administration is on alert in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Police is on extra vigil at 35 places identified to as "sensitive". Narmada Bachao activist Medha Patkar and representatives of the Kisan Sabha will address farmers in Sehore at 5 pm.
Farmers protest in Madhya Pradesh has started with state government claiming to have made 'appropriate security arrangements'. Mandsaur remains hotbed of all political activities where five farmers were killed in police firing last year on this day.
State government has put in 89 companies of SAF and more than 20,000 jawans on duty to deal with any untoward situation. IG Intelligence Makrand Deuskar said that state government has made all arrangements. He suspected that situation might turn violent in later stages of farmers’ protest according to intelligence inputs.
The main demands of farmers include waiving entire loan of farmers, pension to farmers after 55 years and Minimum Support Price (MSP) on 65 litres of milk, fruits and vegetables. The farmers who have called for the ten-day long protest will observe 'Gaon Bandh' from 1 June to 10 June, 5 June as Dhikkar Divas, 6 June as Saheed Sahadat Divas, 8 June as Asahyog Divas and 10 June as Bharat Bandh. Farmers’ unions in Madhya Pradesh launched a mega 10-day protest on Friday, shutting down supply of milk, vegetables and essential farm produce. Residents in Mandsaur complained of rise in prices of vegetables due to the farmer protests. According to other media reports, protests are being staged in Maharashtra and Punjab as well.
Last year this day, several farmers died due to beating and firing by police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on 6 June last year, the farmers are going to launch "Gaon Bandh" (village blockade) agitation from Friday, said a farmer representative on Thursday.
During the period, no eatables would be supplied from villages to cities in the state. Although the state government has made arrangements to minimise the impact of agitation, cities are set to see shortage of items like vegetables and milk.
Chief of Aam Kisan Union Kedar Sirohi told IANS that the agitation enjoys the support of more than 150 farmers organisation. Besides, all 50 Panchayats of the state have also announced to fight for the rights of farmers.
"The government responds to the rightful demands of the farmers with lathis and bullets. 6 June is a black day for farmers. Nothing will be supplied by villages to cities for the next 10 days, neither will anything be brought from the cities during the period," Sirohi said.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached Bhopal on Thursday, however, dubbed the farmers' agitation as an agitation of the Congress party.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state is working for the welfare of farmers and it has taken several big decisions in their interest," he said.
BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Prabhat Jha also said that the Congress was solely responsible for the violence during last year's agitation.
Responding to the charge, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said it is very surprising that those who ordered fired at the farmers demanding their due are now trying to shift the blame for violence on his party.
On being asked by reporters to comment on the proposed farmers' agitation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declined to say anything.
Ahead of the agitation, the Mandsaur district administration has made elaborate security arrangements. Some farmers have also been made to sign surety bonds that asks them to ensure that they would not indulge in violence.
RECAP: Offered Rs 200 to be part of CM's event, claim women
Women from Bhanpura tehsil in Mandsaur district says she was offered Rs 200 to be part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's event in Mandsaur.
RECAP: Deeply saddened by Mandsaur violence, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
After last year's incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had told Firstpost, "The violence is Mandsaur was deeply saddening and my mind was very troubled by what had happened. The firing which took place caused me grievous hurt. While the inquiry would ascertain what exactly happened, I felt that a handful of people are attempting to cause damage to the state. It is my belief that the people of my state are essentially peace loving and if I appeal to them to maintain peace by going on a fast, this would help gain a moral ascendancy and strengthen their resolve."
The Madhya Pradesh chief minister visited the circuit house in Mandsaur the day before yesterday (Wednesday).
