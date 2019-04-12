AP intermediate results 2019 declared: 6.3 lakh students pass in inter exams; 60% pass 1st year, 72% pass 2nd year exam

AP Inter Results 2019 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the results of 1st and 2nd year, 2019 intermediate exams on Friday. Students can check the results on the official website – bieap.gov.in. Students can also check their exam scores on third-party web portals such as examresults.net or manabadi.com. While the pass percentage of 1st year exams stood at 60 percent, the 2nd year pass percentage is 72 percent. Girls outshone the boys in intermediate exams across Andhra Pradesh.

The overall pass percentage stands at 72 percent in intermediate (general) across Andhra Pradesh.

More than 9 lakh students had appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 exams in February and March. The Andhra Pradesh inter 1st year exams were held from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March.

Girls pass percentage in AP 2nd-year intermediate exams (general) is 75 percent while boy's pass percentage is only 68 percent, reported The Times of India.

For LIVE updates on the AP inter results 2019, check here

Krishna Jilla is the top performing district of the state with the highest performance of 81 percent this year.

