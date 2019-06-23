Man who shot dead Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chief Darvesh Yadav dies at hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana): Manish Sharma, who shot himself after killing Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darvesh Kumari Yadav, died during treatment at Medanta Hospital on Friday.

Sharma had shot himself in the head later in the evening after he had killed Yadav.

He shot Yadav dead at a ceremony held to welcome her inside the Agra court premises on 12 June.

Yadav was elected the state Bar Council President in Prayagaraj on 9 June. She was the first woman chief of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council.

She was shot dead by Sharma when she was going inside the chambers. Yadav was hit with three bullets and was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last.

