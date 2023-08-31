The special cell of Delhi Police has arrested an operative of Sikh for Justice (SFJ) for defacing over five Metro station walls with the pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi on 27 August, said police on Thursday.

#UPDATE | Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended an accused in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than 5 metro stations in Delhi on August 27: Delhi Police https://t.co/2mcKBfqJw3 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

According to Times of India, citing sources, the prime accused, whose identity has been withheld as of now due to the ongoing operation, was held from Punjab in the early hours of Thursday. A second suspect was detained on Thursday morning, sources said but cops remained tight-lipped.

Slogans such as ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ and ‘Khalistan Referendum Zindabad’ were found sprayed in black on the walls of metro stations, including Punjabi Bagh, Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium and Nangloi – all located in west Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, activists of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were present in multiple metro stations, including Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh and wrote pro-Khalistan slogans.

A wall of Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Nangloi was also found defaced with anti-India graffiti.

According to the DCP (metro), all the graffiti written on the walls of the Metro stations has been removed.

An FIR had been registered against unknown people under sections 153B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Defacement Act.

Separately, the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released footage of the walls of several Delhi Metro stations being defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, police said.

With inputs from agencies