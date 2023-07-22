Man ties turban in 14.12 seconds, breaks Guinness World Record

The internet is a fascinating place with people from all walks of life showcasing their talents on the platform. While each hard-earned creativity deserves appreciation, only a few make it to Guinness World Records, a rich-book of ultimate record-breaking facts and achievements. Now, making it to the record book after practicing for long, the arduous task of turban-tying, Aditya Pacholy has set the record for the same in just 14.12 seconds.

The organisation announced the accomplishment on its Instagram page.

Check out the post here

The clip shows a man seated on a low stool, and another man tying an orange printed cloth to his head. The duo seem encircled by a group of observers while a young girl captures the process on her phone.

Uploaded a day ago, the post garnered over 41,500 likes and 28 lakh views.

Instagram users were divided over the issue. Check out some of the responses below:

“I bet I could do this faster,” wrote one user. Another said: “I’m beating this record.” “Seriously?” commented another. “Skills,” said a fourth user. “My people can break this,” affirmed a person.

According to The Tribune’s report, in the past, Manjit Singh Ferozepuria, a turban wizard, hit the headlines for tying his turban blindfolded. Singh, a resident of Malluwala village in Ferozepur district, could precisely complete the process, to the minute details, in just 22 seconds. Not just this, he garnered attention for performing the same on another person’s head with his eyes folded by a cloth.

He also grabbed headlines during the international kabaddi match hosted by the Punjab Government in 2013. During the match, he straddled two motorcycles with a turban and this particular action of his was applauded by the gathered crowd. The match presented him an opportunity to teach Anantbir Singh, son of former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, the process of tying a turban.