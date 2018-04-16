You are here:
Man ties and thrashes wife in UP's Shahjahanpur, sends video to her family with dowry demands

India FP Staff Apr 16, 2018 10:48:41 IST

In a chilling incident, a man brutally thrashed his wife and tied her to the ceiling in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district over the woman's failure to meet his demand for Rs 50,000 as dowry, according to reports. The man filmed the act and sent the video to his in-laws to press for his demand.

ANI quoted the woman as saying that her husband thrashed her with a belt and tied her hands to the ceiling using her dupatta after she became unconscious. The accused sent the video of the incident to his wife's brother and threatened to repeat the violence if his demands were not fulfilled.

"He thrashed me brutally for three to four hours after which I fell unconscious. When I gained my consciousness back, both my hands were tied to the ceiling," said the woman, according to ANI.

"I am not educated and that's why I am in this condition. My life is destroyed," the woman added.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act against the woman's husband and four other members of his family and an investigation has been initiated.

However, no arrest has been made in the case as the accused and his family members are on the run.


