Man 'thrashed' by policemen, 'physically tortured' in custody after minor road accident in Kerala

Kochi: In yet another incident of police apathy in Kerala, a 38-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by a group of policemen following a minor accident in Edathala near Aluva, police said on Wednesday. While relatives of Usman allege that he was taken to Edathala police station after the incident on Tuesday, and "physically tortured" in custody, the police have denied the charges.

The incident occurred when the police personnel, in mufti dress, were reportedly returning to the police station in a car, after nabbing an accused in a POCSO case, they said. Usman was allegedly attacked by the police personnel when he protested after his motorbike was hit by their car near a government school in Edathala. An altercation occurred following the incident and Usman was forcefully taken to the Edathala police station in their car.

Usman, who suffered a broken cheekbone in the altercation, has been admitted to a private hospital near Kochi, police said. Usman's relatives alleged that he was brutally tortured in the custody too. He was taken to hospital after people reached the police station in large numbers last evening, protesting against the incident. Four personnel have been booked in connection with the incident, according to reports.

They have been charged under IPC Section 325, which is the punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The incident occurred at a time when the police were facing allegations of laxity in its investigation in various cases relating to Dalits and women.

The opposition has alleged that the "laxity and lapse" on the part of the local police was the reason for the alleged incident of honour killing of a Dalit Christian man in Kottayam in May this year. On 9 April, a 26-year-old man died of alleged torture in police custody in nearby Varappuzha.