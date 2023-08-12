Man stabs colleague to death after dispute over Rs 500 in Navi Mumbai; held
The victim Vickey Chindaliya (27), a scrap collector, was found dead near Panvel railway station on August 8, inspector Anjum Bhagwan of the Panvel City police station said.
In a shocking case, a 30-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death in a dispute over Rs 500 in Navi Mumbai.
A senior police official said that investigations into this matter revealed that the victim worked in the area near the railway station and lived there with a colleague, he said.
Based on several leads and CCTV footage from the scene, the police zeroed in on the victim’s colleague Sachin Shinde and nabbed him from his hometown in Aurangabad district on Thursday, the official said.
On interrogation, Shinde revealed that the victim owed him Rs 500 and the duo argued over it while consuming alcohol on the day of the murder, he said.
The accused allegedly stabbed the victim to death and fled the scene, the official said.
