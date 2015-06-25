A man suspected to be mentally unsound killed a person sleeping at a bus stand in Mettupalayam by smashing his head with a stone, police said.

Coimbatore: A man suspected to be mentally unsound killed a person sleeping at a bus stand in Mettupalayam by smashing his head with a stone, police said.

The accused, T Muthuraj, from Nilakottai in Dindigul district killed the 57-year-old man around 4 am while he was sleeping and claimed that he fulfilled his desire to spend the rest of his life behind bars, police said.

After the murder, he surrendered before the village administrative officer, who handed him over to the police station at Mettupalayam, they said.

Questioning revealed that he had been working in Bihar for the last 12 years and had returned to the city a week back after leaving his wife due to some marital problems, police said.

He had also undergone treatment for mental depression some two years ago.

Muthuraj also told police that he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison and he had killed the man to fulfil his desire.

PTI