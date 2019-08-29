You are here:
Man slaps woman toll collector at Gurugram's Kherki Daula over Rs 60 fee, arrested

India Asian News International Aug 29, 2019 22:36:46 IST

  • A woman toll collector at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram was slapped by a car driver after she had insisted him to pay the requisite amount on Thursday

  • In a video captured by the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza, the woman was seen hitting the driver back in retaliation

  • The toll management company filed a complaint with the police, after which the man was arrested

Gurugram: A woman toll collector at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram was slapped by a car driver after she had insisted him to pay the requisite amount on Thursday.

In a video captured by the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza, the woman was seen hitting the driver back in retaliation. According to police, the incident happened around 11.50 am after an argument broke out between the driver and the employee over toll charges.

Toll spokesperson Kripal Singh said, "The man did not even think that the woman was doing her duty vigorously. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera on the spot. It can be clearly seen how the driver is trying to slap the woman who asked to pay a toll amount of only Rs 60."

Gurugram Police DCP Shashank Kumar said, "After the incident, the toll management company filed a complaint and submitted CCTV footage of the incident to Gurugram Police, after which we immediately took action and arrested the accused and registered a case."

Further investigation is underway.

