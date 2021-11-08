Man shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Srinagar; second such attack in 24 hours
The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, officials said
Terrorists on Monday shot dead a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area, according to several media reports.
#UPDATE | Victim succumbed to his injuries. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law. Crime scene has been cordoned off; investigation underway: J&K Police
— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021
The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, officials told PTI.
The officials said Khan, who works as a salesman in the nearby Maharajgunj area, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.
They said security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.
This was the second attack by terrorists in the city in the past 24 hours.
A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.
also read
Let’s face it! Pandits still face the wrath in Kashmir for being seen as inherently Indians
The recent killings have yet again widened the trust deficit between Pandits and Muslims, besides reinforcing the fact that the cause of ‘Tehreek-e-Azadi’ is above everything else in the Valley
Facing namaz pushback to Kashmir outrage, Islamist imperialism getting restless
Kashmir has been umbilically connected to the Hindu and Indian civilisation. Demographic change and the tyrannies of history cannot suddenly make it a land under 'Indian occupation'
Nadimarg massacre mastermind's death in militant attack is divine justice, say Kashmiri Pandit leaders
Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani terrorist, was killed in militant fire when he was taken to a forest in Poonch for the identification of a terror hideout during a security forces' operation