Man shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Srinagar; second such attack in 24 hours

The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, officials said

FP Staff November 08, 2021 21:17:00 IST
Representational image. PTI

Terrorists on Monday shot dead a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area, according to several media reports.

The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, officials told PTI.

The officials said Khan, who works as a salesman in the nearby Maharajgunj area, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.

They said security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

This was the second attack by terrorists in the city in the past 24 hours.

A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.

Updated Date: November 08, 2021 21:18:49 IST

TAGS:

