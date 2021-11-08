Man shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Srinagar; second such attack in 24 hours

The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, officials said

Terrorists on Monday shot dead a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area, according to several media reports.

#UPDATE | Victim succumbed to his injuries. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law. Crime scene has been cordoned off; investigation underway: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, officials told PTI.

The officials said Khan, who works as a salesman in the nearby Maharajgunj area, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.

They said security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

This was the second attack by terrorists in the city in the past 24 hours.

A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.