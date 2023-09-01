Man shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's Lucknow residence, son's pistol found from spot

A man was shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Friday, police said on Friday, adding, a licensed pistol under the name of the minister’s son has been recovered from the crime scene.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Vinay Srivastava, was a friend of Kaushal Kishore’s son, police said.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Rahul Raj DCP West Lucknow says “Vinay Shrivastava, aged 30 years has been shot dead at the residence of Vinay Kishore. The incident took place around 4 am today. Dog Squad, Crime Branch and Forensic teams are at the spot for investigation. On the complaint… pic.twitter.com/rY8PtXWZAH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2023

Police said a total of six persons came to the house last night and the incident took place after the dinner in the wee hours of Friday.

“The incident took place around 4 am today. Dog squad, crime branch and forensic teams are at the spot for investigation. On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, an FIR has been registered,” said Rahul Raj, DCP West Lucknow.

Raj said that a licensed revolver has been found and the investigation in the matter is on.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Kaushal Kishore said that the incident is a matter of investigation.

“This is a matter of investigation. Forensic teams and police have started the investigation. The person involved will not be spared. We are standing in support of the family members of the deceased. I have no idea who was at the residence when the incident took place,” said Kishore.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | BJP MP Kaushal Kishore says “This is a matter of investigation. Forensic teams and police have started the investigation. The person involved will not be spared. We are standing in support of the family members of the deceased. I have no idea who was at the… pic.twitter.com/rn73H8DiPt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2023

Kishore confirmed that the pistol that police recovered from the spot belongs to his son Vikas Kishore.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | On a person being shot dead at his residence, BJP MP Kaushal Kishore says “The pistol that police has recovered belongs to my son, Vikas Kishore. Police is conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits will not be spared. Vikas Kishore was not at the… pic.twitter.com/eWKiBLZkaa — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

“Vikas was not at the residence when the incident took place. Police detained his friends and the people present there when the incident took place. Vikas was extremely sad when he got to know about this, the deceased Vinay was a very good friend of my son,” added the Union Minister.

Vikas Shrivastava, brother of the deceased, said three people were present there when the incident took place.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Vikas Shrivastava, brother of the deceased says “My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present there when the incident took place… pic.twitter.com/CV9569r8zr — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

“My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present there when the incident took place but I don’t have any idea where was Vikas Kishore when the incident took place. His licensed revolver was recovered by police from the spot,” said Shrivastava.

With inputs from agencies