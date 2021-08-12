Man shares image of auto driver 'accepting' cryptocurrency; social media users shocked

Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender in India but it has already created a buzz in the country

Nowadays, everyone is talking about cryptocurrency and its value. All thanks to tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been a staunch supporter of everything crypto.

Ever since cryptocurrency and Bitcoin gained popularity in India, more and more youngsters have actively been involved in new ways of trading crypto.

Now, a photo of an auto rickshaw driver with a paper attached to his vehicle which reads, “we accept cryptocurrency" has gone viral on social media after a Twitter user shared the photo with a caption saying, “Bhaiya kitna #Bitcoin loge?”

The location of the driver is not known thus far.

Check out a few reactions of shocked and surprised social media users:

For the unversed, cryptocurrency is not legal tender in India but it has already created a buzz in the country. Currently, it is predominantly privately created and there has been a lack of understanding of the disruption this money may cause. The crypto coins come with a high rate of return in the market but are equally volatile and susceptible to crashes that can occur frequently.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that it is planning its own crypto coin and may launch it when the time is right. But according to Elon Musk, this could become the future currency of the world.