Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 10-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar; accused booked under POSCO, IPC

Muzaffarnagar: A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Judge Ram Sudh Singh held the man guilty under Sections 376 (Rape) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, said Pushpender Malik, the government lawyer.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the man, he said.

On 8 July, 2014, the man, identified as Kiranpal, kidnapped the girl from her house in Panchendakala village and then raped her, Malik said.

The victim was later found lying in an unconscious condition near a school.