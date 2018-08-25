You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 10-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar; accused booked under POSCO, IPC

India Press Trust of India Aug 25, 2018 08:41:23 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Judge Ram Sudh Singh held the man guilty under Sections 376 (Rape) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, said Pushpender Malik, the government lawyer.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the man, he said.

On 8 July, 2014, the man, identified as Kiranpal, kidnapped the girl from her house in Panchendakala village and then raped her, Malik said.

The victim was later found lying in an unconscious condition near a school.


Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 08:41 AM

Also See






Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores