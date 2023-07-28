Man 'rapes' daughter-in-law, sets her 'ablaze' over unmet dowry demand

A shocking incident has come to fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia where a man allegedly raped and set his 22-year-old daughter-in-law on fire over demands for dowry.

The man and his son have been arrested, police said.

The two men and their other family members regularly harassed the victim for a dowry of Rs 50,000 and a gold chain, police said.

“We have arrested one Shankar Dayal Chaube and his son Anand Chaube in connection with the dowry death of a 22-year-old wife of Anand Chaube,” Circle Officer Mohammaed Usman said.

The father and son doused the woman with some inflammable oil and set her on fire on 25 June, police said. She succumbed to burn injuries about a week later, on 3 July.

‘Raped before setting me on fire’

The victim recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital before she died.

“In her statement, the woman accused her father-in-law of raping her before she was set on fire,” police said.

A FIR has been lodged against the accused under sections of IPC at Bairiya Police Station. The matter is still under investigation.

With inputs from PTI