Man quits IT job to open donkey milk farm in Mangaluru, gets orders worth Rs 17 lakh

The farmer claimed that he came up with this idea because of the decline in the number of donkey species, who are harmless and neglected. He also asserted that initially people were not convinced by the idea of the donkey farm and many did not support him.

A man from Karnataka’s Manguluru quit his plush IT job and opened a donkey milk farm at a village in Dakshina Kannada district. With 20 donkeys and an investment of Rs 42 lakh, this farm in question has becomes the first of its kind across Karnataka.

Photos of the farm have been making rounds on social media wherein Srinivas Gowda, 42, can be seen feeding and nurturing several donkeys at his newly-minted farm.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the software engineer-turned-farmer stated that at present, he has a total of 20 donkeys in his farm. "I was previously employed in a software firm until 2020. This is one of a kind in India and Karnataka's first donkey farming and training centre," Gowda said.

Karnataka | A man quits his IT job to open a 'Donkey Milk Farm' in Mangaluru I was previously employed in a software firm until 2020. This is one of a kind in India and Karnataka's first donkey farming and training center: Srinivas Gowda, farm owner pic.twitter.com/pLvrnWCV1j — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The farm owner further stressed that donkey’s milk is a medicinal formula and it is his dream to make the milk easily accessible to everyone. “Donkey milk has a lot of advantages as it is a medicine formula,” Gowda added.

Presently we have 20 donkeys and I have made an investment of around Rs 42 lakhs. We are planning to sell donkey milk which has a lot of advantages. Our dream is that donkey milk should be available to everyone. Donkey milk is a medicine formula: Srinivas Gowda, farm owner pic.twitter.com/Mo0KxVJ9nN — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The farmer claimed that he came up with this idea because of the decline in the number of donkeys, who are harmless and neglected. He also asserted that initially people were not convinced by the idea of the donkey farm and many did not support him.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the milk will be available in packets and a 30 ml packet will cost Rs 150. Highlighting more about the availability of his product, Gowda said that the milk packets will be available at malls, shops, and supermarkets. The farmer also claimed that he has already received orders worth Rs 17 lakh.

As per reports, this has become the third donkey farm in India after one in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli and another in Ernakulam district in Kerala.