Man pursuing case against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrested on rape charges

India Press Trust of India Sep 26, 2018 23:31:12 IST

Gorakhpur: A lawyer who had filed a petition in court 11 years back against the present Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

Representational image. AFP

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said on Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as a 'occultist'.

The woman was allegedly raped when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment, the officer said.

Following a medical examination of the victim, the rape has been confirmed, he added.

Parvaj has been pursuing a criminal case in various courts against Adityanath, the then Gorakhpur MP, since 2007. He had accused him of delivering a hate speech.


